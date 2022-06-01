Maggie Rogers has kept busy lately: Along with working on her recently announced album Surrender, she also just got a master’s degree from Harvard Divinity School. As for the album, she previewed it previously with “That’s Where I Am” and she returned today with another new track, “Want Want.”

Like the single that preceded it, “Want Want” also has a bit of a rock influence, which Rogers uses to add an edge to the sensual tune. Rogers called the song her “sex + sensuality + desire anthem.”

She also said of it in a statement:

“‘Want Want’ started in Maine during the pandemic in a small studio assembled over my parents’ garage. I wrote and produced it with my old bandmate, Del Water Gap. It was really just about the fun of it all. Some bubblegum world to escape to in the middle of the isolation and darkness. The song found its final form over the next year and a half, editing and re-editing with Kid Harpoon until we found the perfect knock-your-teeth-out drums, the right growl of the guitar tone. That roaring synth, it’s just a Prophet stock sound, but it always reminded me a little bit of the intro to ‘Iron Man’ by Black Sabbath. The right amount of bite that still invites you in.”

She added of the video, “The video is about sensuality. About embodiment. About freedom. It was shot in in one of my favorite karaoke bars. Sticky floors and fluorescent lit bathrooms. Everything in its right place.”

Watch the “Want Want” video above.

Surrender is out 7/29 via Capitol. Pre-save it here.