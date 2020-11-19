Getting to make a guest appearance on Sesame Street is a real sign that you’ve made it as an entertainer, and now Maggie Rogers can proudly say she is among those ranks. Today, the classic show shared a new clip of Rogers’ time on the show, during which she sings a lovely song called “It’s Nighttime.”

Rogers walks through the neighborhood with Elmo, Abby, Rudy, and Charlie and begins the song, “The moon is shining, the stars are out / And it’s time to start settling down / It’s dark outside, it’s hard to see / and lots of people getting ready to sleep / But just ’cause the sun’s not up in the sky / There’s plenty of creatures that really don’t mind / So much is happening in the nighttime.” From there, she goes on to sing about some of the creatures that thrive at night, like owls and fireflies.

Rogers shared the video and wrote simply, “*wholesome content*.”

Elsewhere in the show, Rogers joins the aforementioned characters for a camping sleepover, but they end up having to go on a neighborhood quest when their treats go missing.

Speaking of things from childhood (for some of us, anyway), Rogers recently joined Phoebe Bridgers on a cover of the Goo Goo Dolls classic “Iris,” which Bridgers had promised to cover if Donald Trump did not secure his re-election.

Watch Rogers sing “It’s Nighttime” on Sesame Street above.