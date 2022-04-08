Maggie Rogers had a huge debut in 2019 with her album Heard It In A Past Life, which established her as a force and peaked all the way up at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. That was over three years ago now, though, and Rogers hasn’t really released new music since then (save for her and Phoebe Bridgers’ 2020 cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” and a collection of older recordings, Notes From The Archive: Recordings 2011 — 2016.)

She’s making her way back, though, as she recently announced her sophomore album, Surrender, is set for release on July 29. Today, she has unveiled the lead single from the project, “That’s Where I Am.” The tune blends Rogers’ signature blend of pop with a Tame Impala-esque psych-rock with its prominent drums and prominent guitars and synths.

In terms of where Rogers has been, she’s found herself in a lot of places, as she recorded the new album in her parents’ garage, Electric Lady Studios in New York City, and Peter Gabriel‘s Real World Studios near Bath, England. Rogers also previously noted she took some time to relocate “to the coast of Maine and completely cut herself off from the noise of the outside world.”

Listen to “That’s Where I Am” above.

Surrender is out 7/29 via Capitol. Pre-save it here.