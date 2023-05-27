Maisie Peters isn’t holding back. In the latest track from her upcoming second album, The Good Witch, she recalls a painful breakup, and looks back on moments she took for granted.

The song, “Two Weeks Ago,” is a bit more stripped-back than the other songs she’s released from The Good Witch. Over a melancholy piano, she keeps trying to figure out where things went wrong, only to later realize that the relationship had simply run its course.

“You were driving fast, I was holding back / And I loved you, babe, but I bet you knew that / The song was true and the sky was black / God, I wish it was two weeks ago / When you said we’re like your mom and dad / And you loved me, babe, when you told me that / And the song was true and the sky was black,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

Peters wrote the song alongside her frequent collaborators, producers Brad Ellis and Jez Ashurst.

You can listen to “Two Weeks Ago” above.

The Good Witch is out 6/23 via Gingerbread Man and Asylum Records. Find more information here.

Maisie Peters is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.