Mamamoo are finally heading to North America for their first ever tour on the continent. On the heels of dates across Asia, the K-Pop band will be bringing the My Con World Tour to kick off in New York City in May.

“Wherever it is, it becomes yours, mine and our stage,” they shared in a statement.

Official venues have yet to be announced in each city, but per Billboard, they will be performing in arenas. The band previously released their mini album, Mic On, back in October. It also marked their return as a full and complete group.

“As indicated by the title, Mamamoo is back to create a sensation, so please look forward to our return,” a member of Mamamoo, Solar, previously shared during a press conference about the album, according to Yonhap News Agency. “Many songs are firmly retaining their posts on charts these days, but we want to become a chart sensation.”

Tickets go on sale on March 29 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. More information will be made available here.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of Mamamoo’s newly-announced tour dates.

05/16 — New York, NY

05/18 — Baltimore, MD

05/20 — Atlanta, GA

05/22 — Nashville, TN

05/24 — Fort Worth, TX

05/27 — Chicago, IL

05/31 — Glendale, AZ

06/02 — Oakland, CA

06/04 — Los Angeles, CA