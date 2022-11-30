Manuel Turizo‘s global hit “La Bachata” is continuing to take him to new places. Last night (November 29), the Colombian singer performed the heartfelt song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“La Bachata” has become of the biggest hits of the year. Before the Christmas songs crashed the Billboard charts this week, Turizo’s breakthrough single was in the top 10 of the Global 200 chart. On Spotify, the bachata-infused love song has amassed over 542 million streams. On the platform’s Global 50 chart, “La Bachata” sits at No. 3 behind Sam Smith and Taylor Swift. Turizo was invited twice by Coldplay this year to perform the song on the band’s tour stops in Colombia and Argentina.

Now Turizo visited New York City to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Fallon invited him on his late-night show to serenade the audience with “La Bachata.” In a colorful suit, Turizo stood at the microphone stand and let his voice soar. With his signature sultry vocals, he brought the soul behind the song to life with his alluring performance.

Last month, Turizo released his latest single “Éxtasis” featuring Argentine pop star María Becerra. The song will be included on his third album 2000 that’s due out in January. Amazon Music announced that Turizo dropped his version of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on the streaming platform, but oddly his cover was never released.

