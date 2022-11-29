Now that Thanksgiving weekend is over, it’s time for everyone to act like it’s Christmas Day. The holiday season is here, and if you don’t believe it, you can just take a gander at the current top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. There you’ll find that four are occupied by Christmas songs.

That’s right: Cushioned between Taylor Swift, Steve Lacy, Harry Styles, and more are classic holiday hits. According to the new Hot 100 dated December 3, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey can be found at No. 5. That’s followed by Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” at No. 6. Then there’s “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms at No. 9, and finally “A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Burl Ives at No. 10.

Of course the No. 1 spot is still occupied by the one and only Taylor Swift with her Midnights hit “Anti-Hero.” It has been there for five weeks and counting. At one point she took up all 10 spots with different Midnights tracks, but her reign ended with the highly anticipated release of Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative LP Her Loss. “Anti-Hero” is the “Love Story” singer’s ninth No. 1 song of her career, and it’s her fifth to debut on top.