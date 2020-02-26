Maren Morris’ Will Embark On Her Expansive ‘RSVP: The Tour’ Across North America

Break-out country star Maren Morris announced today that she is following up an eventful 2019 with a tour across North America. The tour celebrates the success of her 2019 record Girl and chart-topping single “The Bones.” The tour runs from May to October, with stops in major US and Canadian cities along the way.

Morris’ hit single “The Bones” just achieved its second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The song marks the first solo female back-to-back No. 1 since 2012 and Morris’ fourth No. 1 single to date. Along with her song reaching the top of the charts, Morris was awarded Album of the Year at the Annual Country Music Association Awards where she was the most-nominated artist.

Check out Morris’ RSVP: The Tour dates below.

05/07 — Houston, TX @ Houston Rodeo

05/24 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

06/05 — Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*‡

06/06 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*‡

06/07 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

07/10 — Calgary, AB @ The Scotiabank Saddledome

07/24 — Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheatre*‡

07/25 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place*‡

07/30 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*‡

08/07 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre*‡

08/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*‡

08/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater*

08/22 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*‡

08/22 — Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

08/23 — Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

08/27 — Detroit, MI @ Freedom Hill Amphitheatre*

08/28 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena*

09/04 — Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass

09/05 — Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass

09/06 — Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass

09/07 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

09/10 — Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre†‡

09/11 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center – Theater of the Clouds†

09/17 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre†‡

09/18 — Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion†‡

09/19 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion†‡

09/25 — Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre‡

10/01 — Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater†‡

10/09 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP†‡

10/15 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU†‡

10/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre†

* with Ryan Hurd

† with James Arthur

‡ with Caitlyn Smith

Tickets for RSVP: The Tour are on sale 03/06 at 10 a.m. local time. Get them here.