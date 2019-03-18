Getty Image

Maren Morris left her mark on 2018 thanks to “The Middle,” her collaborative single with Zedd and Grey that currently has over 634 million Spotify streams. It was a crossover success, but that doesn’t mean she’s left country music behind. Instead, she has proven that she can dominate her original space too: Her new album, Girl, just had the biggest streaming week ever for a country album by a female artist.

During the album’s first week, it racked up 23.96 million on-demand audio streams for its songs, which is the new record for a streaming week total for a country album by a woman. That’s also a record for streams for a country album by a female during its first week. Continuing on that thread, that total is also good for the largest opening streaming week for any country album this year.

On the charts dated March 23, Girl debuted in the top spot of the Top Country Albums chart, and in the fourth spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The previous best debut-week sum for a country album by a woman was Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty, which generated 14.44 million in-demand streams in its first week.

Morris said of the achievement, “I am blown away by the support this last week. My fans were already screaming the lyrics at the show the day after the album came out. I am so shocked and thankful to have broken this record for country music.”

