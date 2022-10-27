Maren Morris is not letting any hate get to her. Back in September, the country music star was labeled a “Lunatic Country Music Person” by Fox News after she called out Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, over transphobic comments she made on Instagram. More than a month later, Morris has found herself in a meme.

In the latest of several Spirit Halloween costume parody images trending online, a costume called “Lunatic Country Music Person” features Morris at the center. The costume comes with some nifty accessories, including a tambourine, inclusive fans, a pickleball paddle, a wig, and beef with transphobes. Note: a tall guy is not included with the costume.

Morris caught wind of the meme and took time to wish her fans a happy spooky season.

“I didn’t commission this but I do acknowledge it,” she said in a tweet. “Happy Halloween, lunatics.”

Morris has long been outspoken in her support of the LGBTQ+ community, and this isn’t the first time Morris has acknowledged the “Lunatic Country Music Person” label. When Fox News first called her this, she took a screenshot of the news frame with “Lunatic Country Music Person” on the ticker, and changed her default picture on some of her social media channels.