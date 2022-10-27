Selena Gomez unfortunately had to skip her scheduled appearance on Tuesday’s (October 25) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon due to a positive COVID-19 test, but Maren Morris and Zedd were there with their latest crossover pop smash “Make You Say.”

Morris’s silky vocals were punctuated by Zedd’s drums and ethereal background singers. Morris proclaims she’s “one in a million” and “maybe one in a billion” on the tingly pre-chorus before her confidence hits apex in chorus. “Go ahead, walk away,” the country-pop star sings with a catchy staggered delivery. “You’re gonna miss the way I used to make you say / Oh my god, night and day.”

Morris and Zedd’s collaborative chemistry is undeniable. “Make You Say” channels the same magic sauce from 2018’s “The Middle,” which topped Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart and peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100. “Make You Say” spent six weeks on the Pop Airplay chart, peaking at No. 38.

Morris’s versatility extends beyond music. She stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this month to discuss, among other things, her turn as Pickleball Magazine‘s cover girl. She shared that she and her husband, singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, picked up the hobby during her current North American headlining tour in support of her third studio album, Humble Quest, from this March.

Watch her and Zedd’s “Make You Say” performance above, and her appearance with Kimmel below.