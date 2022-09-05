In a recent segment on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, the program went ahead and hurled an insult at Maren Morris by showing a photo of her on screen and giving it the label “lunatic country music person.” Morris had some fun with that, sharing a screenshot on Twitter on Friday (September 2) and jokingly declaring, “#NewProfilePic.”
She didn’t stop there, though, as she took the mean-spirited jab and turned it into a fundraising effort to which Carlson probably didn’t contribute.
On the same day Morris shared the screenshot, she offered a new bit of merch for sale, a t-shirt. The shirt has her name on it as well as the Fox News appointed title “lunatic country music person.” Below that is the phone number for the Peer Support & Crisis Hotline for trans youth, (877) 565-8860. Morris noted that all proceeds from sales of the shirt will be split between Trans Lifelife and the GLAAD Transgender Media Program.
All proceeds will be split between @TransLifeline & the @glaad Transgender Media Program 🌈https://t.co/Xtru7LgHIP pic.twitter.com/6ndkbNkWbc
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 2, 2022
The response was enthusiastic. Morris noted that in just two hours, the shirts had raised $63k. The next day, less than 24 hours after the shirts went up for sale, Morris offered another fundraising update, tweeting, “Over $100K raised. Have a great Labor Day weekend, lunatics.”
Over $100K raised.
Have a great Labor Day weekend, lunatics. 🌈https://t.co/Xtru7LgHIP
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 3, 2022
The shirt is available for purchase here.