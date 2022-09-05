In a recent segment on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, the program went ahead and hurled an insult at Maren Morris by showing a photo of her on screen and giving it the label “lunatic country music person.” Morris had some fun with that, sharing a screenshot on Twitter on Friday (September 2) and jokingly declaring, “#NewProfilePic.”

She didn’t stop there, though, as she took the mean-spirited jab and turned it into a fundraising effort to which Carlson probably didn’t contribute.

On the same day Morris shared the screenshot, she offered a new bit of merch for sale, a t-shirt. The shirt has her name on it as well as the Fox News appointed title “lunatic country music person.” Below that is the phone number for the Peer Support & Crisis Hotline for trans youth, (877) 565-8860. Morris noted that all proceeds from sales of the shirt will be split between Trans Lifelife and the GLAAD Transgender Media Program.

The response was enthusiastic. Morris noted that in just two hours, the shirts had raised $63k. The next day, less than 24 hours after the shirts went up for sale, Morris offered another fundraising update, tweeting, “Over $100K raised. Have a great Labor Day weekend, lunatics.”

Over $100K raised. Have a great Labor Day weekend, lunatics. 🌈https://t.co/Xtru7LgHIP — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 3, 2022

The shirt is available for purchase here.