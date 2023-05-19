Just days after the explosive finale of Vanderpump Rules, it seems Maren Morris is getting involved — by turning one of the viral quotes into a song.

During the episode, Tom Schwartz tells his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, why he couldn’t tell anyone that he knew his friend was cheating. (This friend, Tom Sandoval, made headlines and has since been synonymous with the title “Scandoval.”)

“My health, my wealth, my family,” Schwartz said. “There’s f*cking man-eating now crocodiles in Florida now.”

“You sound like a country song,” Maloney responded.

After seemingly seeing this convo, Morris took this as a challenge. She picked up her guitar in a new TikTok and performed Schwartz’s speech word-for-word… And, to no one’s surprise, it sounds better than the original.

Maren Morris made a song out of Schwartz’s words 😭 It’s a bop! #pumprules pic.twitter.com/MwyO0dswNx — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) May 19, 2023

Fans are loving her creative spin. “The Bravo fans are genuinely some of the best. I mean A1 content every day!” one user wrote. “Maren Morris is so iconic love her beyond,” another added.

The country star is also no stranger regarding her love for reality TV. Last year, Morris appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she revealed which Housewife she’d want to see come back. “Okay. Lisa is going to hate this. But I would say Vanderpump,” she said. “Because I think maybe becoming a grandmother has like softened her.”

Check out Maren Morris’ new Vanderpump Rules TikTok song above.