Maren Morris and Marcus Mumford united for a cover of “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb),” one of the songs from Amazon Prime’s new series, Daisy Jones & The Six.

Mumford had originally served as a co-creator of the show’s soundtrack. The duo also shared a behind-the-scenes video about their rendition.

“This time around, we stripped the song right back down to acoustic guitar and a vocal – which is how it was written – and then kind of built it back up from there until we landed on an arrangement that we liked,” Mumford said.

“I’ve been a fan of Maren for a long time – both her solo music and her work with The Highwomen – and this duet needed a voice like hers,” he added, according to Rolling Stone. “We’re just honestly so thankful she agreed to do it.”

Morris tackled Daisy’s fictional vocal parts, as Blake Mills once again produced the acoustic take.

“Shows depicting the reality of what it takes to become a band or what it’s really like touring can so often get it wrong. One of the components of Daisy Jones is that they chose to ground this fictional universe with real songwriting,” Morris added. “The music in the show that Blake Mills created and the incredible performances by the actors gives this world a heartbreaking authenticity.”

Check out Maren Morris and Marcus Mumford’s “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” cover and behind-the-scenes clip above.