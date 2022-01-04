On last week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart dated January 1, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was the first No. 1 song of the new year, making it the first song to top the Hot 100 chart during four separate years (2019 to 2022). Well, Christmas is over, but the reign of Carey’s timeless hit continues: On the Hot 100 chart dated January 8, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is once again No. 1 for the third consecutive week. This is especially impressive considering the tracking week reflected on the new chart (December 24 to 30) is mostly after Christmas.

Other holiday tunes remained high on the chart as well: Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” is No. 3, Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” is No. 4, Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” is No. 5, Andy Williams’ “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” is No. 8, and José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” is No. 8. Meanwhile, Adele’s “Easy On Me” rises from No. 5 to No. 2, The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” rises from No. 9 to No. 6, and a couple of non-holiday tunes re-enter the top 10: Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” (No. 7) and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” (No. 9).

