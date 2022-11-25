Mariah Carey 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Christmas
Getty Image
Pop

Mariah Carey Was Thankful For Christmas With Her Performance At The 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

TwitterMusic News Editor

After Halloween, Thanksgiving is the last holiday roadblock standing in the way of full-blown Christmas festivities. So, Mariah Carey made sure she was at the biggest Thanksgiving event to say bye to turkeys and hello to mistletoe with a performance at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade yesterday (November 24).

Performing in the street, Carey stood on a star-shaped platform, holding an umbrella and donning a tiara and red dress as she sang “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” All the while, dancers added some visual interest with choreographed dancing, all making for a fun holiday spectacle.

As for how the performance went, some people online thought Carey’s appearance lacked energy or enthusiasm:

Some also criticized Carey for apparent lip-syncing, but one user pointed to a 2018 tweet from John Legend that notes, “Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance.” Carey was not performing on a float, but perhaps similar technical limitations still applied.

Announcing her performance a few days ago, Carey wrote, “My childhood dream is coming to life! I’m going to be opening for the one and only, SANTA CLAUS, at this year’s @macys Thanksgiving day parade!”

Check out the performance above.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×