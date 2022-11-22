Mariah Carey Christmas Princess Tonight Show Fallon 2022
Ready Or Not, Mariah Carey And Other Holiday Hitmakers Are Climbing Back Up The Charts A Month Before Christmas

While some people see the passing of Halloween as the signal to start hanging mistletoe and putting up the tree, many think that’s still a bit too early to get into the holiday spirit. Now, though, Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and after then is when things start to get really Christmas-y.

Actually, the transformation has already begun on the Billboard charts: On the new Hot 100 dated November 26, Mariah Carey’sAll I Want For Christmas Is You” re-enters at No. 25. If Carey manages to reclaim the top spot, it’ll be the fourth holiday season in a row that she does it. Elsewhere, Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” re-emerges at No. 41, while Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” returns to the chart at No. 50.

These songs were all near the top of the charts last year, too. On the Hot 100 dated December 25, 2021, for example, Carey was No. 1, Lee was No. 2, and Helms was No. 4.

There was some holiday-related activity on other Billboard charts last week as well: Carey’s Merry Christmas re-entered the Billboard 200 at No. 85. Over on the Adult Contemporary Airplay chart, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande’s “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” debuted at No. 25 while Alicia Keys’ “Please Come Home For Christmas” entered at No. 27.

Aside from the aforementioned, there are already some other new holiday tunes to spin this year, including one from Kurt Vile and his daughters and another from Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton.

