Spooky season is officially behind us! With our Halloween costumes neatly tucked back into their packaging, we can now swap out your pumpkin-spiced drinks for apple cider lattes instead. The holidays are quickly approaching, and no one is more excited about this transition than the ‘Queen Of Christmas’ herself, Mariah Carey.

In the songwriter’s annual “it’s time” video shared to social media, Carey sporting her signature red velour bodysuit with white fur trimmings gleefully laughs as her 1994 song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” plays in the background. While most musicians stir clear from works that they feel could pigeonhole how they’re viewed, Carey and her superfans (The Lambs) completely embrace her holiday association.

Within 24 hours of the Carey social media posting, “Christmas” racked up just over 1.2 million streams, shooting into the No. 96 slot on Spotify’s global daily music chart for November 1. Pulling these numbers on a song that just celebrated its 28th birthday, Carey retains her spot on the wreath decorated throne.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” by @MariahCarey re-enters the global Spotify chart at #96 with over 1.215 million streams on November 1st. pic.twitter.com/qtvt3MnFgp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 2, 2022

Throughout the years, singers have recorded holiday songs hoping to strike gold, most recently Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon, but none has quite had the impact Carey’s has. For the past four consecutive years, the track has earned the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart, becoming the first song in history to do so (according to Billboard).

We will keep an eye on the charts to see if “Christmas” can secure the top spot for a fifth time.