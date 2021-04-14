Last year, Marina marked the beginning of a new era with her charged single “Man’s World,” a song that was inspired by the surprising fact that only two percent of producers and three percent of engineers across popular music are women. Now following up on the vibrant single, Marina returns with a new track and the announcement of her next album, Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land.

Much like “Man’s World,” Marina’s new single “Purge The Poison” details the inherent power in femininity. “All my friends are witches and we live in Hollywood / Mystical bitches making our own sisterhood / While society is falling, we are quietly reforming / Protecting the planet, healing our own damage,” she sings.

Ahead of the album’s announcement, Marina said that the project was a reflection of the anxiety many are feeling in the face of climate change. “The last record, it was more about finding solace in nature, and this record almost more is like a backdrop to what’s going on,” Marina said. “We are in the time where there’s so much anxiety about how the planet is suffering. So, it doesn’t feature in a kind of rosy way as it has done in previous records.”

Listen to “Purge The Poison” above and check out Marina’s Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land album art and tracklist below.

1. “Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land”

2. “Venus Fly Trap”

3. “Man’s World”

4. “Purge The Poison”

5. “Highly Emotional People”

6. “New America”

7. “Pandora’s Box”

8. “I Love You But I Love Me More”

9. “Flowers”

10. “Goodbye”

Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land is out 6/11 via Neon Gold/Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Marina is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.