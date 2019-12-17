A recent teaser for Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise Of Skywalker included a quick shot of Ed Sheeran, which seems to suggest that he has a role in the movie as a stormtrooper. Now it appears that Sheeran may not be the only UK music superstar in The Rise Of Skywalker, as Mark Hamill has hinted that Harry Styles will also be a stormtrooper in the new movie.

Ahead of the movie’s Hollywood premiere last night, Hamill shared some images and tweeted, “Tonight #TheRiseOfSkywalker Premiere finally brings closure to my dysfunctional family! Wonder who’ll be the #SecretStormtrooper in this one? Considering they’ve all been UK Superstars (2 Royals+2 Actors) but still no singer, all the clues point in one direction: #Stylestrooper.” The last image in his post — following photos of Prince Harry, Prince William, Daniel Craig, and Tom Hardy — is a picture of Styles dressed as a stormtrooper.

Tonight #TheRiseOfSkywalker Premiere finally brings closure to my dysfunctional family! Wonder who'll be the #SecretStormtrooper in this one? Considering they've all been UK Superstars (2 Royals+2 Actors) but still no singer, all the clues point in one direction: #Stylestrooper🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/aDn2xYUEqK — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 16, 2019

That photo, by the way, isn’t a Photoshop job, but is instead a photo from this past Halloween, for which Styles dressed as a stormtrooper.

Styles is certainly comfortable in front of a camera, as he proved during his recent stint as guest host of The Late Late Show.

