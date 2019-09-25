Mark Ronson provided one of the highlights of the summer with his new album Late Night Feelings, and now he has brought those feelings to The Tonight Show. He guested on the program yesterday, and alongside Yebba and The Roots, he performed the thumping and explosive ballad “Don’t Leave Me Lonely.” Yebba won the crowd over early and earned plenty of cheers for her powerhouse vocal performance.

While on the show, Ronson also appeared in a comedy sketch, the premise of which was that he, Jimmy Fallon, Demi Moore, and Justin Hartley used to have a law firm together back in the ’80s. The four of them read silly lines from a “lost commercial” without having seen them before, which led to laughs for all.

“Don’t Leave Me Lonely” sits on the middle of a three-song stretch of Yebba-featuring songs on Late Night Feelings, which is bookended by “Knock Knock Knock” and “When U Went Away.” Yebba has collaborated with a handful of high-profile artists in recent years: She featured on Ed Sheeran’s recent single “Best Part Of Me,” and on Sam Smith’s 2017 track “No Peace.”

Watch Mark Ronson and Yebba perform “Don’t Leave Me Lonely,” as well as his sketch appearance, above. Also read our review of Late Night Feelings here.