Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mark Ronson and Camila Cabello’s “Find U Again” is one of the standout tracks on Ronson’s most recent album, Late Night Feelings, and now they’ve shared a video for the song.

The video for “Find U Again” is strikingly cinematic. It opens on a motel, where we find a bounty hunter named The “Duke.” It turns out that Ronson is also a bounty hunter, and Cabello has a bounty on her head. When Ronson sees Cabello performing in a club, he falls for her, and decides he wants to prevent a fatal end for her.

Ronson described the album as a collection of “sad bangers,” and he really nailed it with that description. Every song pounds with the urgency of a dance-pop anthem, and every vocalist lends her own sensitive, crying-in-the-club artistry to the track.

In addition to Cabello, Late Night Feelings features collaborations with King Princess, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and others. Cabello is also having quite the hot collab summer. Her song with Shawn Mendes, “Señorita,” is blowing up the charts. Earlier this summer, Cabello hinted that we’re enjoying the “calm before the storm,” sparking rumors of a new album on the way soon.

Watch the video for “Find U Again” above.