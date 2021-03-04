Adam Levine Of Maroon 5 Said He Thinks Bands Are A ‘Dying Breed’

Adam Levine misses the good old days, man.

As Stereogum points out, the Maroon 5 singer was interviewed by Zane Lowe on Apple Music as part of promotion for the band’s new single with Megan Thee Stallion, “Beautiful Mistakes,” when he began pontificating about the golden era of musicians joined in a group together. Solo stars like Avril Lavigne are okay by him, but Levine said he’s nostalgic for the days when bands were in the pop limelight. Is it weird to expound about this when collaborating with a solo female rapper? Perhaps.

Here’s what Adam had to say:

You look back at that stuff and, it’s funny, I’ve been showing my kid music videos, my little girl. And it’s funny how you go back and re-watch like these old videos, and listen to these old songs, and I’ve been playing her a lot of Avril Lavigne records. Like, dude, “I’m With You” is like — it’s, yeah, that gives you tears. It’s crazy, because you don’t remember it in the same way, because you took it for granted, because it was like when you were growing up, and it was just part of what you had on the radio. But there’s some really great songs that I didn’t understand how good they were back then. It’s funny, when the first Maroon 5 album came out there were still other bands. I feel like there aren’t any bands anymore, you know? That’s the thing that makes me kind of sad, is that there were just bands. There’s no bands anymore, and I feel like they’re a dying breed. And so I kind of, in a weird way, as far as… I mean, there still are plenty of bands, and maybe they’re not in the limelight quite as much, or in the pop limelight, but I wish there could be more of those around.

Someone play Adam some War On Drugs bootlegs and see if that cheers him up!