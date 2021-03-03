After nearly three decades in the business and three Grammy Awards to their name, Maroon 5 know how to craft a buoyant pop hit. Now teasing a new era of music, the group recruited Megan Thee Stallion for their latest offering, the shimmering single “Beautiful Mistakes.”

Over a trap-influenced beat, Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion recount their regrets about an ending relationship. “I’m in love with the past / And now we liе awake, making beautiful mistakes,” they sing.

Speaking about the single in a conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Maroon 5 vocalist Adam Levine said, “I’m absolutely obsessed with the song. We love how it came out.” Levine went on to praise Megan as “a superstar” for her role on the track. “The way she built her part was just, it couldn’t have been a more epic kind of climax for the song,” he added. “I mean, it really is absolutely perfect. So, I mean, what she did was just miraculous, and it brought the song to a whole new level.”

“Beautiful Mistakes” isn’t the only exciting project Megan released on Wednesday. The rapper also announced that she’ll be one of the new faces of Calvin Klein’s 2021 campaign alongside pop singer Rina Sawayama and actor Anthony Ramos.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.