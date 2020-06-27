Months after her latest album Manic was released, Halsey teamed up with producer Marshmello to release their cheery collaboration, “Be Kind.” Filled with lively production, the track finds the musician making a lifelong commitment to her partner. Just a month after sharing that song, the two teamed up once again to deliver a video for the song.

The video is led by a graceful dance routine performed by Halsey herself. Starting in what appears to be a nearly-empty industrial building, she effortless moves from wall to wall before she magically transitions to a fictional outdoor park. Surrounded by cherry blossoms that sway freely in the air, Halsey continues her routine before snapping back to reality, only to see a robot of sorts, controlled by Marshmello, examining her.

made a video in isolation, so of course I drew influence from my favorite place to run away to in my head! Japan, with the pink wig, and Sakura season 🌸 good catch :) https://t.co/UsazFl1SGK — h (@halsey) June 27, 2020

I’ll tell u guys more about it soon but this video was wild to create. Learning choreo on FaceTime, then I broke my ankle, we used a Bolt camera so it was all programmed beforehand so there wasn’t a human physically operating it, the team that rendered the worlds. It was wild! — h (@halsey) June 27, 2020

After the video premiere, Halsey hopped onto Twitter to chat with some fans. There, she revealed that the video drew inspiration from Japan’s Sakura season, which is the period of time, roughly between March 20 and April 14, when cherry blossoms bloom in Kyoto. She also talked about how the video came to be, promising to share more with fans at a later date.

“I’ll tell u guys more about it soon but this video was wild to create,” Halsey said. “Learning choreo on FaceTime, then I broke my ankle, we used a Bolt camera so it was all programmed beforehand so there wasn’t a human physically operating it, the team that rendered the worlds. It was wild!”

You can watch “Be Kind” video above.