Although famed DJ and producer Marshmello’s identity remains a mystery to most–the same can not be said of his home address. The “Feel In Love” musician’s mixes invites listeners into his world, but some folks have overstepped that boundary violating his personal space.

According to TMZ, on Tuesday, February 25, Marshmello’s Los Angeles home was burglarized. Based on insider information received by the outlet, the break-in was not discovered until days later.

On Thursday, February 27, Marshmello’s private security team supposedly entered the properly only to find it in disarray. It was after walking surveillance footage that they learned intruders had ransacked Marshmello’s home seemingly in search for valuables.

A law enforcement source confirmed to TMZ, that the burglars did in fact find something of interest. The insider claimed unidentified people made off with a safe. While the Los Angeles Police Department immediately responded to Marshmello’s distress call and filed a formal burglary report, at this time no arrests have made.

However, because the investigation is ongoing and Marshmello’s team is reportedly aiding with the matter, they are hopeful that things will be resolved soon. Sadly, this is not the first time Marshmello’s valuables were at the center of a criminal investigation.

Back in 2020, Marshmello’s fully custom $500k Hennessey Ford VelociRaptor truck was stolen from a dealership’s service center. After tracking down the vehicle, the suspects led police on a full out chase. Eventually, the assailant was detained, and the truck was returned to Marshmello.

Marshmello has not issued a public statement regarding the home burglary.