This summer, Megan Thee Stallion got herself a spot in the K-pop world by linking up with BTS for a remix of their No. 1 hit “Butter.” Now, months later, Meg and BTS were finally able to link up to give the song its live debut.

Yesterday, BTS performed at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and about mid-way through their main set, they launched into “Butter.” Much to the surprise of those in attendance, though, Megan eventually emerged to join the group on stage and deliver her contributions to the song.

Naturally, the ever-excitable BTS Army was thrilled by the performance, as they took to Twitter to share their reactions (and make Meg a trending topic):

i dont think ill ever be over yoongi pointing at megan while rapping “got the right body and the right mind” pic.twitter.com/yl47tyBGkq — hourly yoongi (@hourIyng) November 29, 2021

MEGAN AND JUNGKOOK SMILING AT EACH OTHER THEYRE LITERALLY BEST FRIENDS U GUYS pic.twitter.com/iXAZTsLF7M — megkook fans seasia (@jksIovergirl) November 29, 2021

SO HE COPIED MEGAN HERE? CUTIE :(( pic.twitter.com/CWwzi83No4 — elle⁷𓍯 D-DAY (@ddaengpjm_) November 29, 2021

This comes after Meg had to back out of performing the song with BTS at the American Music Awards last week. She wrote at the time, “Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend [crying emojis] I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”

Check out a fan-shot video of Megan joining BTS for “Butter” above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.