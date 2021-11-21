Megan Thee Stallion was set to perform with BTS tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards. Unfortunately, the rapper was forced to cancel. She took to Twitter to apologize for the unexpected change. “Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official,” she wrote. “But due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend. I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”

BTS and Megan shared their remix of “Butter” at the end of August, but the road to its release was a bit turbulent. Prior to its arrival, Megan was forced to petition for the song’s release after her label 150 Certified Entertainment tried to block her from dropping it. Megan requested “emergency relief from the Court” in order to release it and hours later, a judge ruled that she free to do so.

As for the 2021 American Music Awards, which her “WAP” collaborator Cardi B will host, Megan already took home the award for Favorite Female Artist — Hip-Hop. She also received nominations in the categories Favorite Trending Song and Favorite Album – Hip-Hop.

Despite Megan’s absence, AMA organizers confirmed that BTS will still perform “Butter,” in addition to “My Universe,” alongside Coldplay, on the show.

