Megan Thee Stallion has earned herself a long list of achievements in her career. She’s a Grammy-winning artist who’s also seen her debut album, Good News, go platinum. The Houston native also has a pair of chart-topping songs to her name. By all means, Megan is a superstar whose name is recognizable all over the world, but with her latest release, she’s looking to take that even further. The rapper joins K-pop BTS group to deliver a remix of their No. 1 single, “Butter.” On it, she slides through for a smooth verse that is sure to elevate the song.

The remix could give Megan her third No. 1 single if her addition is enough to pull the song back up to the top of the charts. Prior to the remix, “Butter” spent seven consecutive weeks at No. 1. After “Permission To Dance,” another song the band released this year, interrupted the streak “Butter” put up on the charts, the latter returned to No. 1 where it would stay for two more weeks, making BTS the artist to both spend the most overall and consecutive weeks at No. 1 in this year.

The road to the arrival of Megan’s “Butter” remix was not as smooth as the Houston rapper probably hoped it would’ve been. The rapper was forced to petition for the song’s release earlier this week in court after her label 150 Certified Entertainment attempted to block her from dropping it. The filing specifically requested an “emergency relief from the Court before this Friday, August 27, 2021, to allow her new music to be released this week as previously scheduled.” Hours after the petition was filed, a judge ruled that Megan was cleared to share the remix.

You can listen to the remix in the video above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.