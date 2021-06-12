Like most of the world, Megan Thee Stallion is a fan of Dua Lipa. But unlike the rest of us, Megan actually has a shot at collaborating with Dua if she wants to. Today Megan dropped her latest incredibly subversive, misandrist new single “Thot Sh*t”, in which she and her crew of thots terrorize the would-be holier-than-thou white, male senators who are constantly criticizing them for owning their sexuality. This new video is sure to turn a few heads in the senate, as it’s a direct rebuttal to Conservative outrage over Megan, or her collaboration with Cardi B, “WAP.”

And when it comes to collaborations, it’s very likely that Dua will be next on the list. Speaking in an interview about artists she likes, Megan mentions that she thinks Dua is “fire” and that she’d love to work with her. “Somebody asked me about Dua Lipa, I love Dua Lipa, she’s so fire,” Megan said. “I really do want to do a song with Dua Lipa. I saw this like, mashup on Twitter and it was fire.”

.@theestallion talks about @DuaLipa and the "Levitating" mashup that went viral: "I love Dua Lipa, she's so fire. I really do wanna a song with Dua. I saw this mashup on Twitter and it was fire."

For her part, Dua is thrilled that Megan feels that way. After a fan account tagged the snippet from Megan, the Albanian pop star shared it on her own story with an enthusiastic response: “I love you @TheeStallion let’s get it!!!!”

So we’ll all be looking forward to that pairing hopefully coming our way soon.

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.