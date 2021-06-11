Last year was certainly a turbulent 12 months for Megan Thee Stallion, but things ended in her favor as she concluded 2020 with her official debut album, Good News. Months after its release, a few music videos, and some live performances, the Houston native decided to take a break before the next chapter in her career. In what she called a “period of regeneration,” the rapper announced some time off in order to “prepare for what’s next.” Thankfully, it only lasted a little over a month as Megan returns with “Thot Sh*t.”

The new single comes with a video that follows the rapper as she terrorizes a congressman who had some choice YouTube comments about her “Body” video. From pouring coffee on him to interrupting his peaceful bath, Megan successfully makes him regret his ill comments. “Thot Sh*t” marks the Houston native’s return as Tina Snow, a fan-favorite alter-ego of the rapper that was popularized thanks to her 2018 mixtape of the same title. The project featured highlight records like “Big Ol Freak” and “Freak Nasty,” which both flaunt the raunchy agenda that present on her new single.

I’m really just talking shit and taking ownership of the words “thot” and “hoe” bc they’re not the drag the men think it is when trying to come at women for doing them 💁🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/K2fJuVECvC — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 10, 2021

Prior to the song’s release, Megan spoke about the song on Twitter after a fan asked her for the inspiration behind the song. “I’m really just talking sh*t and taking ownership of the words ‘thot’ and ‘hoe,'” she wrote. “Bc they’re not the drag the men think it is when trying to come at women for doing them.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.