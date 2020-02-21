Milck’s ‘Into Gold’ EP Is Full Of Slow-Burn Hits From A Young Songwriter

If you’re a fan of The Bold Type, then chances are you’ve already heard a Milck song. This young songwriter’s life completely changed in 2017 when a cell phone video of her singing “Quiet” with a choir of 25 strangers at the Women’s March turned into a viral performance. Later, the song was selected to soundtrack an enormous plot point about speaking out against sexual assault on Freeform’s breakout show, and “Quiet” — which is anything but — became Milck’s entry point into the music industry.

Now, she’s signed to Atlantic Records and releasing the follow-up to her 2018 EP This Is Not The End with another EP tonight. Into Gold features another massive single from the Los Angeles-based songwriter, with “If I Ruled The World” which reimagines some of the worst and most frustrating aspects of modern culture as the title functions as a subtle nod to legends like Nas and Lauryn Hill. This utopian viewpoint is embedded into a catchy pop melody that’s already hit over 100,000 streams on Spotify.

But the rest of Into Gold is just as rich, with the de facto title track “Gold” slowing things down for a muted, emotional ballad. “Slow Fade,” “Ready,” and “Don’t Make It Easy” similarly stick more to both the R&B and folksy side of things, showcasing Milck’s versatility. She can go from anthemic pop to whispered contemplation in a minute, the kind of flexibility that serves any songwriter. Stream the whole thing below and look for a lot more from this emerging star over the course of 2020.

