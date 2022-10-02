Saturday Night Live kicked off its 48th season tonight, with Miles Teller as the host. In a sketch called “Send Something Normal,” the Top Gun: Maverick actor took on the role of a host of a game show called Send Something Normal, in which he challenges male celebrities to respond to Instagram DMs with a tame message.

Competing in the challenge were Adam Levine (Mikey Day), Neil DeGrasse Tyson (Kenan Thompson), and Bowen Yang as himself.

The sketch didn’t shy away from Levine’s recent Instagram DM scandal. The Levine character received a message reading “Hey Adam! Huge fan. Love your music,” to which he responded with a series of messages reading, “Hooly Moly,” “Hooooly Moooly,” “Holy Crap,” and “Your body is makin’ my penis smile.”

Later in the sketch, Yang credits his ability to have won the “Send Something Normal” game in the past, due to the fact that he’s gay. But when he receives a message from Dua Lipa, he is faced with a new challenge.

The message from Lipa praises Yang’s comedy and expresses an interest in forming a friendship with him, to which Yang responds, “Hooooly Moooly,” “Holy Crap,” and “Your music makes my penis smile.”

Check out the sketch above.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.