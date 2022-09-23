After model Sumner Stroh revealed an alleged year-long affair between her and Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine, others who viewed her TikTok post began coming forward with messages of their own. Stroh claimed that Levine, who married model Behati Prinsloo in 2014, messaged her (after the two ended their affair) to ask if he could name the child Prinsloo is currently expecting after her. “I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,” the message read.

Levine issued a statement this week via his Instagram Story. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he wrote.

TMZ has since published screenshots Levine of other flirty conversations he allegedly had with a comedian named Maryka and a woman named Alyson Josef. “I shouldn’t be talking to you you know,” he messaged Josef.

YouTuber Tana Mongeau shared screenshots of Levine seemingly sliding into her Instagram DMs, but appears to have unsent the message. “Check this one out … he said unsent,” she wrote on Twitter, before also dropping a screen recording as additional proof. Following Mongeau’s screenshot of the musician’s disappearing messages, another woman came forward.

check this one out … he said unsend pic.twitter.com/Q0B2Svh4Kl — DIZZY WINE (@tanamongeau) September 21, 2022

In the replies to Mongeau’s post, Lottie Moss (Kate Moss’ half-sister) shared Levine’s request to message her on Instagram also. However, since there are no longer messages in the screenshot, it means something was sent to warrant the DM request, but has since been unsent by Levine.

According to Newsweek, there are even more women included in Levine’s cheating allegations. Alanna Zabel, his yoga instructor from 2007 to 2010, told Page Six, “One day he texted me saying, ‘I want to spend the day with you naked.'” Finally, Ashley Russell, a 21-year-old college student and exercise influencer, noted that Levine would reply “daily” to her Instagram stories, but he typically deleted them after she had read the messages. Russell’s messages were received throughout March of this year.

As the news of Levine’s messaging scandal continues to make the waves online, there is a possibility of even more women coming forward with infidelity allegations.