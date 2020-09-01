The BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge is famous for the covers it has yielded, and now it’s back for more. Miley Cyrus was the latest guest, and she offered her rendition of Billie Eilish’s “My Future,” a performance that took on a more upbeat energy than Eilish’s laid back original.

Before the cover, Cyrus was asked if she sees any of herself in Eilish, and her response was full of praise for the young artist:

“I see my little sister a lot, and I see that generation [that has] that awareness that I think is so new and fresh. I love the idea that we are falling in love with ourselves, and I think that’s something so important. Right now, I think there are so many unrealistic ideals of what women should be or should look like or what our priorities are. For me, I grew up in an era where it wasn’t OK to wear sweatpants on stage. I grew up in a time where you were supposed to have on a bedazzled body suit and go out and do choreography. It is a different generation of this time. A lot of the female artists are regaining that power and saying, ‘I’m an artist and I look the way that I want to reflect who I am.’ I see a really healthy role model for the girls like my little sister. So, to that, I kind of do see something that I identify with because I feel like I did have a lot of awareness. I just encourage artists using their voice, not just to sing and entertain us, but to make change. I always see Billie out there being an activist first.”

Cyrus played more than just the Eilish cover, so listen to the full performance here and watch some clips above and below.