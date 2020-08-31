Miley Cyrus began teasing a new era of music shortly after she shared last year’s mellow EP, She Is Coming. While details of her upcoming full-length, She Is Miley Cyrus, have yet to be revealed, the singer recently shared the lead single. “Midnight Sun” arrived as a ’80s-inspired anthem of empowerment alongside her self-directed video. Now, Cyrus has graced us with her first-ever live performance of the single at the 2020 VMAs.

Trading in her wrecking ball for a mirrored disco ball, Cyrus gave it all in a dance-ready rendition of the track. Sporting an iridescent dress and her newly-sheared mullet, Cyrus showcased her smokey vocals with the disco-inspired track. “Fire in my lungs, can’t bite the devil on my tongue, oh no / I don’t need to be loved by you,” Cyrus belted.

Ahead of her performance, Cyrus opened up about the status of her impending release. The singer said she already has about 20 songs recorded for the record, but fans may need to be a little more patience before hearing full LP. “I really think that the record I made is meant for festivals, for shows, for touring,” she said. “So for me, I really want to wait until I can perform… my live performances really drive my music. That’s where I thrive: Me and the band. That’s what I would love to see happen in the near future, and I’m a patient person; Even though it may not seem that way, I am pretty patient, so I think I would like to wait until we can get connected to release a whole body of work.”

Watch Cyrus perform “Midnight Sun” at the 2020 VMAs above.