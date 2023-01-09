Miley Cyrus New Year's Eve 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Miley Cyrus Shared A Nude Shower Video Of Herself Singing ‘Flowers’ In Anticipation Of The Upcoming Single

This Friday, January 13, Miley Cyrus is set to release “Flowers.” That’s the lead single from her recently announced upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation. She clearly has a lot on her plate, but she still has to take care of everyday to-do’s, like hopping in the shower and getting clean. So, she multi-tasked: Miley Cyrus’ nude shower video also serves as a “Flowers” teaser video, with Cyrus rinsing off in the shower as she sings the song, unaccompanied except by the sound of water, for about half a minute.

The post also notes the song’s international release times: It’ll be out in New York on January 12 at 7 p.m. local time; in LA on the 12th at 4 p.m.; in Sydney, Australia on January 13 at 11 a.m.; and in London, England on the 13th at midnight.

Per press materials, Endless Summer Vacation was recorded in Los Angeles with producers Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson. Materials also described the LP as a “very personal body of work” and noted, “2023 finds Miley the strongest and most confident she’s ever been, with the music and imagery of Endless Summer Vacation serving as a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being.”

Endless Summer Vacation is out 3/10 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.

