This Friday, January 13, Miley Cyrus is set to release “Flowers.” That’s the lead single from her recently announced upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation. She clearly has a lot on her plate, but she still has to take care of everyday to-do’s, like hopping in the shower and getting clean. So, she multi-tasked: Miley Cyrus’ nude shower video also serves as a “Flowers” teaser video, with Cyrus rinsing off in the shower as she sings the song, unaccompanied except by the sound of water, for about half a minute.

The post also notes the song’s international release times: It’ll be out in New York on January 12 at 7 p.m. local time; in LA on the 12th at 4 p.m.; in Sydney, Australia on January 13 at 11 a.m.; and in London, England on the 13th at midnight.

FLOWERS SYDNEY FRI JAN 13 @ 11AM

LONDON FRI JAN 13 @ 12AM

NYC THURS JAN 12 @ 7PM

LA THURS JAN 12 @ 4PMhttps://t.co/BAkZjeb4cI pic.twitter.com/p7NdZDXyV5 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 9, 2023

Per press materials, Endless Summer Vacation was recorded in Los Angeles with producers Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson. Materials also described the LP as a “very personal body of work” and noted, “2023 finds Miley the strongest and most confident she’s ever been, with the music and imagery of Endless Summer Vacation serving as a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being.”

Endless Summer Vacation is out 3/10 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.