Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Is Now Her Longest-Running No. 1 Single As It Spends Another Week On Top Of The Hot 100

During the past few weeks, the music discourse has been focused primarily on Rihanna as she got ready to deliver her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. All the while, though, the story of the charts has been all about Miley Cyrus. Her single “Flowers” debuted on top of the Billboard Hot 100 weeks ago and it’s stayed their ever since. Today, the track’s run continues: On the new Hot 100 dated February 18, “Flowers” is No. 1 for the fourth straight/total week.

This makes “Flowers” the longest-running No. 1 song of her career; Her only other chart-topper, “Wrecking Ball,” enjoyed three weeks on top in 2013.

It’s not surprising that “Flowers” is spending so much time at No. 1, as it is pretty clearly the biggest song of 2023 so far. In January, it became the first song in Spotify history to surpass 100 million streams in a single week, which it has since done again. It is also being reported today that Cyrus has 84.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify, which is the most by a female artist in the platform’s history.

Meanwhile, it was also a big week for Beyoncé, as her “Cuff It” has achieved a new Hot 100 high at No. 6, besting its previous peak at No. 10.

