Miley Cyrus just released “Flowers,” and it was no casual affair. The song debuted at No. 1 and broke streaming records. But she’s not done — the magnitude of the hit is only intensifying with each day.

According to Spotify’s official charts, “Flowers” had over 115 million streams during the week ending January 26 (115,156,896, to be precise). That makes it the first song to ever do over 100 million, a mark it passed by a wide margin. This comes after Cyrus broke the all-time one-week record last week with over 96 million streams.

About her New Year’s resolution, Cyrus said, “My 20s were so much fun. If you don’t believe me, I believe you can google it. It looks as fun as it was, but it’s a different kind of fun. I feel that whatever I had in my purpose to prove, I did that. And now, it’s less about proving to others and more about for myself.”

The singer added, “I think why New Year’s is probably my favorite holiday is because everyone has the same idea that I’m kind of exercising all year around, which is, it’s time for something new. It’s time for a change. It’s time for a new beginning. And I think a lot of us wait until midnight to go, ‘Well, when I wake up tomorrow in this new year, everything will be different.’ But it won’t be different if you aren’t different.”

Endless Summer Vacation is out 3/10 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.