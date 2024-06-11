David Letterman‘s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is returning for its fifth season this week, and in true Letterman fashion, he shakes up the form in a teaser for the first episode, featuring Miley Cyrus. In a clip from the upcoming episode, Cyrus steps on stage and introduces Letterman instead of the other way around, playing role reversal for what should be a fascinating conversation that shakes up talk show conventions. “I like to do things my own way,” Miley explained. “I turned it around on him and said, ‘You can be in my show.”

Over the course of Letterman’s show, he’s interviewed such luminaries as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Will Smith, Billie Eilish, and Cardi B, among others.

The last season of the show aired in 2022, although earlier this year, Letterman did a special episode with John Mulaney, who recently tried his own hand at a talk show for Netflix (unfortunately for those delighted by the hilariously unhinged Everybody’s In LA, he has no plans to continue).

Letterman’s conversation with Cyrus will be their first televised interview since 2010, when the then-17-year-old Miley was rolling out her third studio album Can’t Be Tamed. Letterman retired from The Late Show in 2015, starting his new show with Netflix in 2018.

You can watch the teaser for season 5 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction above.