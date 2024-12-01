Miley Cyrus doesn’t mind drumming up drama every time she hits the stage (or when announcing her plans to limit her shows).

During a recent appearance on Spotify’s Billions Club series, the “Flowers” singer talked about one of her early onstage controversies. With her sister by her side, Brandi Cyrus, Miley reflected on her 2009 Teen Choice Awards performance, which featured an ice cream cart, a pole, and dancing.

While Miley Cyrus was slammed for dancing on the prop pole, she confessed that it was actually her mother, Tish’s idea. “This is going to be no surprise to you,” she said. “Do you know whose idea that was?”

Immediately Brandi answers: “Tish Cyrus.”

Miley confirmed Brandi’s guess was correct. “Yup, that was my mom’s idea,” she said. “So she always lets me take the blame. When I got in trouble the next day, you know who was nowhere to be found? Tish Cyrus.”

Despite the backlash, Miley says she only thinks about one part of the performance—the blinged out wardrobe. “It was the first time I ever wore real diamond jewelry on stage,” she said. “So you guys remember a little old ice cream truck, I remember the diamonds.”

Watch Miley Cyrus’ full appearance on Spotify’s Billions Club series above.