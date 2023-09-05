It’s been ten years since Miley Cyrus made headlines for her wild Bangerz era. However, as part of her continuing TikTok series in support of her “Used To Be Young” single, Cyrus has shared some of the backstory behind the moments.

In a recent upload, she discussed how extravagant she wanted The Bangerz Tour to be, but how she struggled to financially pull it off.

“The Bangerz Tour was an investment in myself,” Cyrus explained. “A lot of these ideas were kind of so outlandish that no one really wanted to support me in making these pieces… So I had big puppets, oversized beds, I came out of my own face on my tongue.”

Working with the creative director Diane Martel, Cyrus pulled inspiration from movies like The Truman Show to lean into the dreamlike energy. She ended the show in a similar way to how the film ends. And she paid for it all out of pocket, as people thought she wouldn’t make any money from doing that for countless shows.

“I said there’s no one I would rather invest in than myself,” she added. “So I paid for it all to make it exactly what I thought I and the fans deserved.”

