Miley Cyrus wasn’t joking around when she named her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation. The “Used To Be Young” singer aims to enjoy as much downtime as possible. Although fans hope she will change her mind and shock them with a string of shows, Cyrus is tripling down on her decision to no longer tour. In the latest video episode of her TikTok interview series, named after her new single, she gave followers more insight.

“Traveling as a cheerleader really set me up for touring. Like the show or the competition may only be for a day, but that’s what most people don’t understand about touring. The show may only be for 90 minutes, but that’s your life,” said the singer.

She continued, “If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest.”

Cyrus then revealed one of her most challenging discoveries about how touring impacts her. “There’s a level of ego that also has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour, and once that switch is on, it’s hard to turn it off. Once you’re training your ego every single night to be active, that’s the hardest switch for me to switch off,” confessed the entertainer.

Then she confessed that touring isn’t even a focus for her now: “Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me. Because it erases my humanity and my connection; without my humanity and connection, I can’t be a songwriter — which is my priority.”

Before the clip concludes, Cyrus ends with a joke, “Have you ever seen a girl that’s been on tour for two years? They come back with facial hair. I’m telling you.”

Fans of Cyrus aren’t going to be too happy with the news, but with the explanation, she’s hoping they will understand.