Miley Cyrus‘ sister won’t be seeing “I can’t wait to see you again” to her mom any time soon, that’s for sure.

Last week, People reported that Noah Cyrus, the younger sibling of the “Flowers” singer, dated actor Dominic Purcell before he, uh, married her mother, Tish. “Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up,” a source said, adding, “Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.”

Tish and Purcell, best known for playing Lincoln Burrows on Prison Break, got married in Miley’s backyard in 2023. Noah was not present.

Noah, 24, “was offended” her mother, 56, married the Prison Break actor, 54, after he and the singer had previously hooked up… Though Noah and Purcell had stopped seeing each other when his relationship with Tish started, the source claims “Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married.”

Messy! Meanwhile, Miley had “no idea about the drama with Dominic,” an insider revealed. “No idea at all.” But “she confronted her mom about it. She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy.” Miley is Team Tish; Noah is Team Billy Ray Cyrus, who she’s “very loyal to. She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship.” There’s a party in the U.S.A. but not in the Cyrus household.

(Via People)