Miley Cyrus delivered on her promise. It’s actually ironic that her New Year’s resolution is to “listen to others” because she knows good and well we’re all going to start 2023 listening to her. On December 19, she acknowledged mysterious posters that had been popping up globally and simply relaying, “New Year, New Miley.” She added a countdown clock to her official website, and when the clock hit zero last night, December 31, Cyrus confirmed that her new single, “Flowers,” will arrive on January 13.

The two videos feature what figures to be the song’s hook: “I can love me better than you can.”

People immediately connected the dots. The “Flowers” release date is also Liam Hemsworth’s birthday, Cyrus’ ex-husband. Cyrus’ fans only love her more because of it.

In March, Cyrus quipped about her longtime relationship and brief marriage to Hemsworth during her set at Lollapalooza Brazil. After helping fans get engaged on stage, she said, “Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine. Mine was a f*cking disaster.”

Cyrus rang in 2023 with her second Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party special on NBC, co-hosted with Dolly Parton, her godmother. She and Parton opened the show by performing Joan Jett & The Blackhearts’ “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” in matching leopard-print outfits. Thirty minutes in, Cyrus delivered her Plastic Hearts rocker “Midnight Sky” with Fletcher.