Miley Cyrus previewed her new era a bit with her Grammys performance of her 2023 runaway hit “Flowers” but it looks like she’s going all-in on the ’70s glam schtick on her next project. In a preview of her next single “Doctor (Work It Out),” Cyrus goes full Tina Turner, with a big blowout and a little dress, embracing the funky inspirations behind Pharrell Williams’ loopy production. “I can be your doctor,” she sings, “And I can be your nurse / I think I see the problem, it’s only gon’ get worse.” Miley, meanwhile, seems only to be getting better with time.

While some folks didn’t much appreciate Cyrus’ 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation, “Flowers” was an absolute monster throughout last year, spending eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (non-consecutive) behind its popularity on TikTok and ultimately winning Record Of The Year at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, giving Miley her first Grammy wins and a chance to thank her friends for helping her remember her underwear.

With Pharrell at her side and a new disco-influenced direction in mind, it looks like “Doctor” might give her a strong follow-up to the dominance of “Flowers.” You can check out the preview above and enjoy the song in full on March 1.