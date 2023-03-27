Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a hit and it’s not slowing down: It came out about two-and-a-half months ago and it’s still the top song in the country. On the new Billboard Hot 100 chart dated April 1, “Flowers” is once again No. 1 for an eighth total week. The Endless Summer Vacation favorite was Cyrus’ first song to debut at No. 1 and is her second chart-topping single after “Wrecking Ball.”

She’s not the only one making noise on this week’s Hot 100, though, as two artists have made their debut in the top-10 on the new chart: Coi Leray’s “Players” has risen to No. 9 while TikTok-boosted country star Bailey Zimmerman’s “Rock And A Hard Place” is No. 10.

Previously, Leray had two songs reach the top 40 of the Hot 100: 2019’s “No More Parties” featuring Lil Durk peaked at No. 26 while last year’s Nicki Minaj collaboration “Blick Blick” topped out at No. 37. “Players” samples the Grandmaster Flash classic “The Message” and has become a hit on TikTok. She also recently released a Busta Rhymes-featuring remix of the song.

Zimmerman, meanwhile, is readying his debut album, Religiously. The Album., which is set for release on May 12 via Warner Music Nashville. “Fall In Love,” his debut single that immediately preceded “Rock And A Hard Place,” managed a Hot 100 peak at No. 29.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.