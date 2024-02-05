Miley Cyrus’ decision to no longer tour was a devasting blow to fans dying to enjoy her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, live.

However, that declaration made the anticipation surrounding her Grammy performance that much greater. So, when Cyrus took to the stage to deliver a rendition of her chart-topping hit single, “Flowers,” the supporters at home were over the moon. As one of 2023’s most streamed songs, the in-person crowd couldn’t help but groove along with her (especially after she called them out for acting like they never heard the song).

On the stage of the 2024 Grammys, Cyrus encapsulated the conquering feeling at the root of the record. The evening was special for Cyrus in many ways, having evolved drastically (in a creative sense) since her 2020 album Plastic Hearts. Also, with Cyrus up for Record Of The Year, the singer is on the path to making history. Mid-performance, she couldn’t contain her excitement in embracing her victory early in the ceremony. Before leaving the stage, Cyrus paid homage to the late Tina Turner.

After winning Record Of The Year for the track, she and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, became the third parent and child to each win. Past familiar duos to win include Frank and Nancy Sinatra as well as Nat King and Natalie Cole.

Cyrus was nominated for a total of five awards: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Thousand Miles”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Flowers”), Song Of The Year (“Flowers”), Album Of The Year (Endless Summer Vacation), Record Of The Year (“Flowers”).

