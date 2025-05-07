Miley Cyrus can buy herself flowers, but the “Something Beautiful” singer’s hefty bank account does not seem to protect her from cyberattacks. With her forthcoming album slated to drop later this month, Cyrus is keeping her eyes out for hackers.

Today (May 6), Miley Cyrus revealed her new singular method to prevent her music from leaking online. During Cyrus’ Something Beautiful private preview event with Spotify Cyrus joked about her not so foolproof defense strategy.

“I have a whole note that says ‘Don’t hack me,’ on my phone.” said Cyrus (viewable here courtesy of Pop Crave). “[Oh my God] you all are probably going to try and hack me.”

Cyrus then laughed about if the kind message to potential mischief doesn’t work. “Well, all my demos are on YouTube,” she added. “So, if you ever wanted to them [they are there].”

Attendees then chimed in by shouting out the tracks they have enjoyed online to Cyrus’ dismay. “She I told you, you all hacked me,” she responded. “Listen, just love me released music, ok?”

Like many other musicians including SZA, Cyrus has frequently fought off hackers. The constant leaks of Cyrus’ music even led supporters to believe Cyrus released an album of experimental music under the name Clara Pierce.

For now, unless Cyrus officially shares something, she is begging fans to ignore releases from any other sketchy source.

Something Beautiful is out 5/30 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.