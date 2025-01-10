Thousands of residents of northwest Los Angeles County have been evacuated from their homes as a result of a group of unseasonal wildfires ravages the area. Among them is singer Jhené Aiko, who shared via Instagram that her home has burned down, leaving her “starting from scratch” (you can see the posts here).

“Me and my children’s home is gone,” she wrote. “Burned to the ground with all our things inside. Lord have mercy. Thankful we still have each other. Starting from scratch. My heart is so heavy.”

Over the past few years, California’s regular brush fires have worsened as a result of climate change, as well as droughts that have dried the area out more than usual. The fires currently burning have taken over areas that would normally not see such powerful fires due to the Santa Ana winds carrying burning embers at high speeds.

Exacerbating the issue were recent cuts made to Los Angeles’ wildfire preparedness by its current city administration in favor of funding for the LAPD. The fires have also burnt down landmarks such as recording studios where fan-favorite albums by Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat were created, and longstanding institutions are being threatened. If you are in Los Angeles or would like to help, Uproxx has compiled a list of resources here.